Agartala: Director General of Border Security Force, Nitin Agarwal, while interacting with media persons during his Tripura visit, said technology and improvised strategies are helping in challenging terrains where fencing is not possible.
“Tripura shares a long border with Bangladesh through an uneven terrain. There are riverine areas, char lands and hilly parts as well where construction of border fencing is not possible. For those areas, we are using technology and some improvised strategies to keep watch on the border violations. Heavy precipitation also acts as a hindrance for the border guarding forces,” said Agarwal.
Agarwal visited Sonamura to review the security situation. Sonamura is a place located under the Sepahijala district that is infamous for various border crimes and strains in the relationship between posted troopers and the villagers. A long patch of unfenced Indo-Bangla borders falls in the area.
According to Agarwal, border fencing must be completed at the earliest possible to check human trafficking. “A lot of people come and settle down here. They claim a share in the jobs and resources of the government. If human trafficking is stopped, such problems will be solved,” he pointed out.
The BSF Chief also said that no fresh terror activities by militant groups have been reported in Tripura for a long period of time. “People who are being arrested nowadays for their involvement in the insurgent movement are not active activists of the banned outfits. They had served those groups for a period of time in their life and already quit the path. They are arrested as they have serious criminal charges invoked against them,” he pointed out.
On illicit trafficking of narcotics through Tripura borders, he said, “Significant amounts of drugs and Ganja are seized throughout the year. The BSF doesn’t have the power to investigate anything. If someone is caught during our operations, the person and the goods have been handed over to local police for further legal action.”
