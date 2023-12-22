Agartala: CPIM Tripura state secretary Jitendra Choudhury hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for its alleged “failures” to provide relief to the public struggling on account of inflation, lack of employment and the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.
“The BJP in Tripura has launched a special project to destroy the state. The robust rural economy that came into existence when the Left parties were in power has been bulldozed block by block. The youth of the state is being driven towards destructive activities like liquor, gambling, Ganja and narcotics”, the CPIM leader said while addressing a rally at Agartala.
Citing NCRB data from last year, Choudhury said, “Under the leadership of Manik Saha and Biplab Kumar Deb, people of the state saw its worst days. According to the NCRB data, Tripura secured the fifth position for criminal activities. Moreover, in specific sets of data like Crime Against Women, and the use and trafficking of narcotics substances our state had left behind many states with huge populations. This is the example of ‘Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura’, the key slogan of the ruling party.”
Holding TIPRA Motha responsible for the opposition’s poll debacle in 2023, Choudhury asserted that TIPRA Motha not only backstabbed the opposition bloc but also the people who worked for them at the ground level.
“Just because of the stubborn decision of one political party, the opposition parties faced defeat in the last elections. The results were not supposed to be in favour of the BJP. TIPRA Motha not only backstabbed the opposition but people who toiled hard for them in the ground are now left demoralized”, he added.
The senior CPIM leader also claimed that the BJP had been trying to demolish the structure of Parliamentary democracy in the country.
“Never ever in the history of independent India, so many elected representatives had been suspended for raising their voice against the atrocities committed by the ruling party. The conscious citizenry will never allow such things to continue in a country which earned global respect for its vibrant democratic culture”, he added.
