Agartala: CPIM Politburo member and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Wednesday claimed that the formation of a tribal political party to stave off CPIM’s resurgence in the hilly areas and the new slogan to create division within the tribal communities on religious lines are part of the RSS’ strategy to keep BJP in power.

“On December 25, a rally is being organised in Agartala city. I am sure that as per the instructions of RSS and with the active support of Vishva Hindu Parishad, this rally is being organised on the day of Christmas. This is quite similar to the formation of the new political party during the last TTAADC elections for the interest of the BJP,” Sarkar pointed out.

Launching a veiled attack on the principal opposition TIPRA Motha without naming it, Sarkar further added: “This party not only stopped CPIM’s steady revival in the tribal-dominated areas but also served as the second fiddle to the ruling party. BJP’s victory in the elections acted as an eye-opener for people prompting many leaders to take a course correction. Amidst this situation, this new slogan aimed at creating internal strife between the Christians and non-Christians had been raised for reaping political dividends. This is the real face of ‘Fascistic’ politics that we have been trying to tell people all these years.”

The veteran CPIM leader was speaking at the memorial meeting of party leader, Late Chuni Lal Saha who died on Wednesday.

Saha was the former Chairman of an urban local body.

Sarkar also launched a scathing attack on the “opportunistic section” of the party’s leadership and directed the new leadership to stop waiting for them.

“There is a section of the party leaders who aren’t interested in participating in party meetings. They deposit their contribution timely but restrain themselves from appearing publicly to support the party. Whenever you go to them, they will tell you that they are waiting for the appropriate time. Please ignore them and try to bring new people in the party who talk sense,” he said.

The former Chief Minister also criticised the role of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the INDIA bloc meeting. “Before making someone the face (of the alliance), the parties should first bridge internal differences and fight the elections together to defeat BJP. The nation’s mood is against RSS and its affiliate bodies like BJP and VHP,” said Sarkar.

