Agartala: Tripura Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy said the existing adoption process needs massive improvements to make the service more accessible to the public.

“I know a lot of couples who aspire to adopt children and also filed the application form with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). But, their wait is yet to get over even after six and seven years of filing the petition. These issues must be resolved. The department should take some initiatives and if required, take up the slow pace of work with the Central government.”, Roy added.

Sharing the data, The minister said in the last two financial years, 66,000 children had been adopted globally while in our country the total number of adoptions stands somewhere near 3,000. “We are the second largest country in terms of population. But, in adoption, our contribution is negligible. Had the process been simple, the whole picture would have been reversed. We see children at a very. tender age getting misguided and lost in the darkness of street life just because they don’t have a family. And, people who want to raise a child giving all the love and affection get stuck in legal complications,” Roy lamented.

The Minister also urged the officials of his department to be empathetic towards people who are in distress. “I would like to request department officials to be more empathetic in their approach. Social Welfare is a department with a difference. Our work essentially deals with the welfare of the poor, orphans, children and mothers and we must ensure that people get all benefits from our end,” Roy told a gathering at Pragna Bhavan organised to mark the National Adoption Week.

It is worth mentioning here that as many as 54 children have been adopted since the formation of the first BJP-IPFT government in Tripura. “Six of the adopted children stay in foreign countries with their parents while the rest of the others have been adopted by people from different states of the country,” an official said.

