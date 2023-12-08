Agartala: Tripura Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy said the existing adoption process needs massive improvements to make the service more accessible to the public.
“I know a lot of couples who aspire to adopt children and also filed the application form with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). But, their wait is yet to get over even after six and seven years of filing the petition. These issues must be resolved. The department should take some initiatives and if required, take up the slow pace of work with the Central government.”, Roy added.
Sharing the data, The minister said in the last two financial years, 66,000 children had been adopted globally while in our country the total number of adoptions stands somewhere near 3,000. “We are the second largest country in terms of population. But, in adoption, our contribution is negligible. Had the process been simple, the whole picture would have been reversed. We see children at a very. tender age getting misguided and lost in the darkness of street life just because they don’t have a family. And, people who want to raise a child giving all the love and affection get stuck in legal complications,” Roy lamented.
The Minister also urged the officials of his department to be empathetic towards people who are in distress. “I would like to request department officials to be more empathetic in their approach. Social Welfare is a department with a difference. Our work essentially deals with the welfare of the poor, orphans, children and mothers and we must ensure that people get all benefits from our end,” Roy told a gathering at Pragna Bhavan organised to mark the National Adoption Week.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
It is worth mentioning here that as many as 54 children have been adopted since the formation of the first BJP-IPFT government in Tripura. “Six of the adopted children stay in foreign countries with their parents while the rest of the others have been adopted by people from different states of the country,” an official said.
Also Read: Like Zombies: How Agartala’s growing drug problem is ruining a generation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- PM Modi congratulates Lalduhoma on taking oath as Mizoram CM
- Hornbill Festival continues even after winter rain lashes Kohima
- WB paddlers dominate Day 2 of Uni TT tournament in Guwahati
- Huge honour: Arunachal ranger Bunty Tao to lead Asian Rangers Forum
- Fake toll plaza in Gujarat collects over Rs 75 crore
- Adoption process must be fast-tracked: Tripura Minister