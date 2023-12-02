Shillong: Former Umroi MLA George Lyngdoh resigned from the All India Trinamool Congress citing personal reasons.

Lyngdoh, who served as the TMC vice president, joined the party along with 11 MLAs in 2021, leaving the Congress party.

In his letter to the party president, Lyngdoh said, “The previous years of association under your esteemed leadership and guidance have been a treasured experience of inestimable worth and value. You and other esteemed leaders have been a patron towards me, and the ones who have always cast a light on how best to turn problems into possibilities, and obstacles into opportunities.

Through your kind honour, I also would like to thank our esteemed party leaders and members who have been a source of guidance and support in the various endeavours we undertook to serve the people of our beloved State. I hope that in the days ahead, we can continue to exchange perspectives, especially those that can benefit our citizens.”

Earlier, reports claimed that the former Umroi MLA was likely to join the NPP, however, senior party leaders did not confirm the same.

At present, there are five MLAs from TMC with prominent leaders like Nongthymmai constituency MLA Charles Pyngrope, the state party president, former chief minister Dr Mukul Sangma and others.

