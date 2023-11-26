Ex-MNF legislator confident BJP will be part of Mizoram's new government

Aizawl: Former minister and BJP MLA candidate, Dr. K. Beichhua, addressed a gathering at the BJP office in Upper Republic, expressing confidence that BJP will be included in the formation of a new government when the 2023 MLA election results are announced in Mizoram
He asserted that while other parties aspire for a single majority, neutral observers and intellectuals believe no party will achieve it. Dr. Beichhua acknowledged that the BJP may not secure a single majority but expressed confidence in being part of the new government.
Beichhua stressed the importance of not opposing those who facilitate access to our needs, emphasising the need to collaborate with them. He specifically referred to the leadership of the BJP at the central government.
Dr. Beichhua projected a long tenure for the BJP in the central government, asserting Mizoram’s reliance on them for various needs. “They are the people Mizoram will approach for all their needs so it is evident that Mizoram needs BJP,” he said.
After resigning from his legislative position in October before the polls, Dr. K. Beichhua commended the BJP during a media interaction, attributing his decision to join the party. He highlighted the Modi government’s focus on northeastern states and marginalized communities.
Dr. Beichhua, previously elected as an MLA from the Siaha constituency on the MNF ticket in 2018, faced internal party politics resulting in the loss of his ministerial post. Now contesting the upcoming MLA election as a BJP candidate, he aims to represent the Siaha constituency once again, having previously won two elections under the MNF ticket.
