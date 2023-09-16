Kohima: Twenty-six armed cadres of Myanmar-based NSCN-K Yung Aung (YA) led by self-styled Brigadier Pholai Ponglaham recently joined the NSCN (R) in Arunachal Pradesh.
Reliable sources told EastMojo that the joining of the armed cadres is a huge boost for the NSCN-R in the state to join the mainstream.
Ponglaham who was the chairman of NSCN-R Wancho Region joined the NSCN (R) under the leadership of its president Y Wangtin Naga and general secretary P Tikhak.
As per an official release shared by the NSCN-R, the two leaders lauded the officers and cadres for making the right decision to join the party.
“The collective leaders warmly welcomed them and also promised to give them all kinds of support to bring lasting peace in all the Naga areas and in particular in Wancho Region,” the release said.
Senior cadres who joined informed that many of them had been in service of the Nation for more than three decades but were deeply disturbed by the division within the Naga groups in the recent past. They were also greatly perturbed by mindless killing among the Naga brothers and neither recommended nor appreciated it.
They relied upon their strong faith and belief in the able leadership of our president and the Ato- kilonser who, according to them would steer the Naga society to the path of peace, progress and prosperity and also exuded high hope and confidence in the GOI in bringing a lasting peace in the Naga areas. They also expressed their happiness and appreciation for the efforts put by the Government of India and the Naga groups to resolve the long pending Indo-Naga issue with all honesty and sincerity.
