Five new judges join Gauhati High Court

Guwahati: Gauhati High Court on Tuesday got five new judges including two women.
They are Justice Kakheto Sema, Justice Devashish Baruah, Justice Malasri Nandi, Justice Marli Vankung and Justice Arun Dev Choudhary.
“The oath was administered by Hon’ble Justice Sandeep Mehta, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court,” an official release said.
With these new appointments, the Gauhati High Court has a total 24 judges, including the Chief Justice.
