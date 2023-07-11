Shillong: The total number of migrants from Manipur residing in Meghalaya has dropped to 77 as compared to 365 in the previous month, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah informed on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the DC said that following the violence in Manipur, three tribes—Gangte, Vaiphei, and Zo communities of Kuki tribe—came to Shillong to take shelter.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“There were about 365 migrants that were reported, and this number was given by the concerned community in a letter addressed to the Police Station. The ADM conducted an inquiry and also met them personally,” Kurbah said. These displaced residents of Manipur were accommodated by churches and associations.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ronnie Wahlang, said that on receiving directions from the DC, he along with the BDO of Mawpat conducted three meetings. One was held at Madanryting PS in the presence of locality heads, representatives of the three communities, were present in the meeting.

“The representatives expressed gratitude to the police and administration for providing protection to the migrants who arrived in Shillong. The Seng Kynthei (Women’s Group) had also extended help to women and the elderly. In the meeting, the DC assured all possible assistance to the migrant communities, and till date, we are in constant touch with them,” said Wahlang.

He added that the numbers provided by the DC have dwindled. As on Tuesday, the number stands at 77, Wahlang informed. The data was submitted by representatives of the three communities and also by the church organization.

“The pastors of the two institutions have submitted a report to us that there are no longer any migrants that live in the church institutions and that the 77 living here are put up either in their relatives’ place or have managed to get rented accommodation,” Wahlang informed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Concerning the students, Wahlang said that some are already pursuing education in the state, while some are seeking admission. It was informed that the district administration has facilitated in providing information that is necessary and has requested the pastor in-charge and representatives of the three communities that if at all there should be any need for admissions considering that it is mid-year, they will do the needful.

Dorbar Shnong of Lapalang together with the administration also conducted a meeting on May 20 where they had direct interaction with the migrant families and assured all possible assistance in addition to police protection.

Meanwhile, the DC refuted any claims of the migrants from Manipur being harassed. The DC said that the documents in all localities were sought from all tenants and not particularly from Manipur tenants. She added that so far, there have been no complaints of these migrants facing a challenge to get admission or rent accommodation in the state.

Also read: Meghalaya: Family of electrocution victims demands compensation

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









