Shillong: Continuing the exercise to resolve the Assam- Meghalaya border dispute, the Regional Committee of Ri Bhoi on Friday met to discuss its next course of action for the second phase of border talks.
Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, also the chairman of the Ri-Bhoi Regional Committee, chaired the meeting at the Secretariat, Shillong. Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, Mawhati MLA Charles Marngar and others joined him.
Tynsong informed that next month, the committee would meet with Assam’s Regional Committee and conduct a joint inspection and assessment of the remaining areas of differences.
Tynsong stated that in Ri Bhoi District, three sectors up for discussion are Budwar, Nongwah, and Block II areas.
The terms of reference will be the same as in Phase 1 of the border talks, he added.
Asked if Meghalaya has all documents to substantiate its claim over these disputed areas, Tynsong answered in the affirmative.
“We will not only discuss in a meeting, but we will go down to the village and make a final decision,” said Tynsong.
Concerning the resentment seen among certain sections of the society on Phase 1 of border talks, Tynsong stated that it will always be a challenge to satisfy the opposition.
“The public sentiments will always be there, and some groups will be there to oppose the work of the government. Now we have crossed 50 years. But only this government has taken a firm decision to resolve this issue once and for all,” stated Tynsong.
He added, “So the first phase has been completed, and yes we did see many sections of the population applauding us, but some criticised us and alleged we sold the land to Assam. But whatever the case is. We are doing it for the best interest of the state’s next generation. We will go ahead no matter what.”
Asked if the border talks will be on give and take or re-transfer, Tynsong explained that the question of differences doesn’t arise for block 1 and block 2. “It’s a matter of re-transferring. Some people misunderstood this, when you talk about Block 1&2 the question of differences and dispute doesn’t arise, it is only a question of retransferring,” mentioned Tynsong.
