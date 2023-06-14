Tura: Rikse Marak, the CEO of the Tura Municipal Board (TMB) has ordered an inquiry after several businessmen from the Tura Super Market filed a complaint against one Stemsen M Sangma, a supervisor in the municipality for allegedly threatening and demanding money from shop owners.
According to the complaint filed by various shop owners of the Super Market, Stemson has been causing them anxious moments and even tried to shut down a shop selling eggs despite the business possessing all necessary licenses, apparently over a demand of Rs 1 lakh.
One businessman said he had been harassed for two months.
“He has been visiting his shop in his absence and continually looking for him for reasons only known to him. He recently called him to the TMB office in the Super Market, where he demanded to see all his licenses shown to him. All these papers were completely up to date, but he still said that it would not do, and he would have to vacate the shop as he was going to cancel his license,” stated the complainants.
“On June 12, Stemson once again approached the businessman and threatened him to shut his shop. This was in front of everyone present at the time and many will vouch against his misbehaviour,” it was informed.
The complainants added that this was not the only complaint against him as he has been making such demands to almost all the shopkeepers in the basement of Super Market.
“As such, we had no other option than to bring this to your notice so that action could be taken against the employee of TMB for his attempts at extortion and threat and causing mental anxiety,” added the complainants.
