New Delhi: Expressing concern over the situation in Manipur which was rocked by violence earlier this month, the Congress on Wednesday decided to send observers to ascertain the ground realities in the state.
The decision was taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after a delegation of party workers met him on Tuesday evening.
“A delegation of @INCManipur leaders apprised me of the tremendous difficulties which the people of Manipur had to go through during these troubling times. A team of observers are being sent shortly to ascertain the ground realities,” Kharge said on Twitter.
The Congress chief said the situation in Manipur remains tense and was deeply distressing.
“The Union Government should do everything possible to see normalcy returns to the state. Every community has a stake in ensuring peace. Let us take everyone in confidence,” Kharge also said.
The Congress has criticised the role of central and state governments in controlling the situation in Manipur after violence hit the state and has demanded the imposition of President’s rule there.
Clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
At least 73 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses, including religious places, were burnt in the ethnic violence that rocked the state, officials said.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
Also Read | Amid tension, Manipur’s famed Shirui Lily Festival put on hold
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Congress to send observers to Manipur to assess ground situation
- Assam to link each constituency to a circle office to streamline admin: CM
- Manipur Kuki MLAs, tribal leaders to talk political agenda in Mizoram
- Experts call for increased efforts to combat Dengue
- No end to Meghalaya’s power woes as Umiam Lake water level drops
- WHO advises against use of sugar substitutes for weight loss