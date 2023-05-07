Andhra Pradesh arranges flight to evacuate affected students from Manipur

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has arranged a special flight in coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to evacuate more than 100 students from the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

However, the details of the flight schedule are awaited which is aimed at bringing back the students to their hometowns safely.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation has agreed to fly back AP students in a special flight and officials said they will apprise the time and flight details,” said a statement shared by the state government on Sunday.

The southern state has identified 100 students until now, who are studying in educational institutions such as NIT, IIIT and Central Agriculture University in Manipur.

On Sunday, Aditya Nath Das, Resident Commissioner, AP Bhavan, Delhi sent letters to the secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation and the chief secretary of Manipur towards this endeavour.

“It is to bring to your kind notice that over 150 students from AP state are presently stranded in Manipur amidst violence that erupted on May 3… It is humbly requested that necessary support is extended for the safe passage of these students at the earliest,” wrote Das, requesting for providing escort and security for the students as part of evacuation efforts to chief secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The resident commissioner has also enclosed the names, contact numbers and the institute details of the 100 students.

Also Read | NESO urges Centre to help in evacuating people of different states stranded in Manipur

