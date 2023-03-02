Nagaland results: NDPP-BJP alliance wins 37 of 60 seats contested

Kohima: The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), led by outgoing Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, along with its pre-poll alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), won a total of 37 out of the 60 seats they contested in the recent election.

The two major parties contested on a 40:20 seat-sharing formula.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Congratulations to all the winning candidates of the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. As we have assured the electorates, let us pursue with sincerity to fulfill our goals and vision. May God Almighty help us. — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) March 2, 2023

The NDPP, which won 18 seats in the previous election, increased its tally to 25 seats in the recent election. Meanwhile, the BJP maintained its previous record by winning 12 seats again.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured seven seats out of the 12 seats it contested, while the National People’s Party (NPP) won five out of the 12 contested seats.

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) party contested 22 seats but managed to win only 2 seats in the recent election, as compared to the 26 seats it won in the previous poll.

Credit: Election Commission of India

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 2 seats out of the 16 seats it contested.

The Republican Party of India (RPI-A), led by Ramdas Athawale, made its mark in the state by winning 2 seats out of the 8 seats it contested.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The JD(U) had fielded seven candidates in Nagaland’s State Assembly Elections but were only able to win one constituency.

In addition to the political parties, four independent candidates were also able to secure seats.

Nagaland’s Chief Electoral Officer, V Shashank Shekhar, confirmed the results on Thursday night.

Also Read | Tripura results: A final nail in the coffin of opportunistic alliances?

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









