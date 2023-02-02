Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that starting Friday, February 3, the state police department will start taking action against individuals who engage in child marriages.

The Chief Minister stated that over the next 6-7 days, anyone discovered to have been involved in child marriage will face prosecution and punishment. He emphasized that the arrests will cover all those who participated in child marriage, regardless of their age or when the crime was committed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

CM Sarma stated, “Individuals who have participated in child marriages, whether in the past or recently, will be arrested,” emphasizing that there will be no exception for anyone who has married girls below the age of 14 years.

According to Chief Minister, Assam police has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead.

In his statement to the police, CM Sarma made it clear that those who have married girls below the age of 14, as well as those who impregnated underage girls, will face prosecution under the provisions of the POCSO Act, which carries a sentence of life imprisonment.

Announcing that the state Cabinet has decided to launch a “massive state-wide drive” against child marriage, CM Sarma on January 24 said that among the decisions taken is to prosecute men marrying girls below the age of 14 under the POCSO Act.

Sarma said this punitive drive is aimed at addressing the high maternal mortality rate (MMR) and infant mortality rate (IMR) in the state. Assam has the highest MMR in the country, with 195 deaths per 1 lakh live births recorded between 2018 and 2020, according to data released by the Registrar General of India in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Confiscate assets of officers operating illegal coke plants: Meghalaya HC

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









