These last few weeks give us a relatively unambitious batch of songs as the number of new singles released around the turn of the new year dries up, and innovation is at an all-time low. Still, we have songs worth at least checking out, such as Kummese Oathaan from the upcoming SRK-starrer Pathaan, Central Cee’s vapid “Let Go”, Pussy Riot’s new war protest song and Ava Max’s new dance single.

Vishal & Sheykhar, Haricharan, Sunitha, Chaitanya – Kummese Pathaan

This new Telugu song is far from a big hit and generations, most likely, will not be singing along to this song. That is because it has a feel of a mid-2000s dance number and generic beats. It’s not bad though.

Pussy Riot – MAMA, DON’T WATCH TV

After a stint of sex-positive, light hearted songs, the punk art collective is back with an unmistakably political protest song about Putin and his many crimes against Ukraine, as well as about the Ukrainian-Russian conflict in general.

Central Cee – Let Go

The London rapper samples the classic “Let Go” by Passengers. It’s laughably bad and the songwriting is poor.

Dee MC X Paranox – Drip Drop

This Paranox-produced bilingual Hindi-English track sees the rapper Dee MC flex her verse-writing to make what is a stylish, confident and uplifting track about the hustle.

Ava Max – Dancing’s Done

This dance song is old-fashioned fun with an interesting high-pitched hook, but Max’s vocal prowess is not at its best. Still, look out for her album Diamonds & Dancefloors out on January 27, 2023.

Dimitri Vegas X David Guetta – The Drop (feat. Nicole Scherzinger & Azteck) [Ben Nicky remix]

A bouncy little EDM cut with big names attached to it. But largely forgettable once the party’s over.

Greentea Peng, Nightmares On Wax – Top Steppa V2

Singer-songwriter Greentea remixes her song Top Steppa to make another vibe-y, groovy track. Her work has always been hypnotising.

