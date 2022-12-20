Imphal: Manipur police has averted a major tragedy by recovering and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the Telipati area under Porompat police station in Imphal East on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the suspected bomb wrapped in black package was recovered at about 6 am on Tuesday near the entrance to a grocery godown owned by one Ramnath Sahu, a businessman.

An anti-bomb squad was called to defuse the IED and the road along the stretch from Minuthong to Hapta in Telipati was closed for traffic movement from 8:30 to 10:30 am.

Later, the remote controlled bomb weighing around 5 kg was successfully defused by a police bomb squad, it added.

