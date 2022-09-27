Vikram Rai from Darjeeling competes in Berlin Marathon barefoot

Gangtok: Vikram Rai, a long-distance runner from Darjeeling, successfully completed the 48th Berlin Marathon in 4 hours and 17 minutes.

He covered the standard 42 kilometres distance in his barefoot minimalist shoe called Vibrams.

The barefoot run was inspired by Milind Soman who introduced Vikram to the gear.

Rai, also the founder of VikRun Foundation, ran the marathon with the message, ‘We are Gorkhas, proud to be Indians’.

“The experience has been an eye opener in ways more than one in terms of discipline, dedication and in the planning and organisation of a marathon,” Vikram said.

Vikram dedicated his performance to the people of Darjeeling.

Ambassador of India to Germany, Parvathaneni Harish, met all the Indian runners on Saturday to give a word of encouragement.

Meanwhile, the world’s fastest marathoner Eliud Kipchoge also participated in the event, setting a new record of finishing the marathon in 2 hours 01 minute and 09 seconds.

Over 42,000 runners from across the world had participated in the event.

