Aizwal: Mizoram Police have been inducted into the London-based World Book of Records for their record-breaking seizure of drugs and tackling smuggling activities, a police officer said on Sunday.

The state police were included in two prestigious editions of the World Book of Records for carrying out mega disposal of narcotics substances or illicit drugs worth over Rs 2,362 crore on June 24 this year and for the recovery of 468 various exotic animals in Champhai district on Myanmar in May this year, the officer said.

The police, in a statement, expressed gratitude to the team of the World Book of Records for recognizing the dedication, sincerity and tireless efforts of the state police.

The police also thanked the citizens for extending constant support in their efforts of prevention and detection of crimes, curbing the menace of illegal drugs, and checking the overall smuggling activities.

According to official data accessed by EastMojo, the state excise and narcotics department and police have seized 19.9 kilograms of heroin, 70.42 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets, and 137.85 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) and other illicit drugs by May this year.

The two departments also arrested 374 people in drug-related cases during the same period. The excise department and police had also seized 34.52 kilograms of heroin, 166 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets, 321.73 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) and other illicit drugs worth crores of rupees last year.

Meanwhile, the state police on Sunday stated that 10,000 tablets of Pseudoephedrine worth Rs 40 lakh were recovered from the possession of a peddler during a joint operation with Assam Rifles in Aizawl’s Durtlang North locality on Saturday.

As many as 420 bottles of whisky and 240 beer cans were also seized from a truck driver, who hails from Punjab, on the same day, police said in its statement.

