Guwahati: Adivasis/tribals/indigenous people constitute a population of 104 million people whose voices ring with a multitude of unique stories about their identity, struggles, challenges, and victories. Despite this, the popular narrative about indigenous peoples in the media is full of misinformation, caricature, and sensationalism, diverting attention away from the real stories.

In order to break this cycle, Adivasi Lives Matter and Asia Indigenous Peoples Pact have launched the Adivasi Awaaz Media Fellowship to promote grass-root reporting by independent Adivasi/tribal journalists. Under the initiative, four fellows—two for article writing and two for short filmmaking—shall be selected. The fellowship is looking for engaging English articles and videos that can capture contemporary cultural and social experiences/challenges through ground-reporting and research.

Ashish Birulee the co-founder of Adivasi Lives Matter believes that the fellowship will open new career opportunities for young Adivasi journalists and filmmakers. He says, “Many Adivasis are brimming with knowledge of their community and have the potential to bring forth interesting and important stories. However, they suffer from a lack of resources to bridge the gap between ambition and execution. Through this fellowship, we wish to give monetary support to such talents. In addition, they will get personalized guidance from our mentors who are experts in the field of journalism and filmmaking. This fellowship will be a great learning experience.”

The mentors for the fellowship are Karma Paljor, Editor-in-Chief of Eastmojo, Patricia Mukhim, Editor of Shillong Times, Sumedha Pal from The Wire, and Independent journalist Rosemary Marandi, and national award-winning filmmaker Biju Toppo. The last date for the submission is August 30 2022. Interested candidates can click here to learn more and apply.

Adivasi Lives Matter is a platform that works towards amplifying Adivasi and Tribal voices of India. The initiative was started in 2016 so that Adivasi/Tribal youth and individuals can create articles and videos highlighting their lives and culture. In the last two years, ALM has trained around 180 youths in the art of digital storytelling. These young girls and boys in turn have contributed 700+ articles and videos highlighting Adivasi issues, language, and culture.

The Asia Indigenous Peoples Pact (AIPP) is a regional organisation founded in 1992 by indigenous peoples’ movements. AIPP is committed to the cause of promoting and defending indigenous peoples’ rights and human rights and articulating issues of relevance to indigenous peoples.

