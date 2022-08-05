Kohima: Contributing to the promotion of the Tenyidie language, the musical duo of Zekuosa Zhale and Vilavor Loucü on Friday released their debut Tenyidie music album at the Red Cross Hall near the Kohima Raj Bhavan.

The music album, titled ‘A Phisie Meho,’ translates to ‘reviewing my footprint’ was officially released by Dr Neiphrezo Keditsu, Chairman of Nagaland Khadi & Village Industries Board (NKVIB).

Zekuosa Zhale (second from left—front row) and Vilavor Loucü (fourth from left—front row) with the special guest and invitees during the launch of their first Tenyidie music album in Kohima

The singer-songwriter duo paired for the first time, serving Tenyidie music lovers with a combination of nine songs, a mix of Gospel and love songs.

“We both love music, we met through music and so we decided to work together. Due to financial constraints in bringing out an album, we initially planned to release a single, but with the support of our well-wishers, we have made it to this day and we hope that the people enjoy it,” Zhale told the gathering.

NKVIB chairman Dr Neiphrezo Keditsu lauded the musical pair for releasing native music. “This is the first step and a good beginning to make a mark in the music industry for the duo. As music lovers, we should continue to support indigenous songs,” Keditsu said.

Keditsu pointed out how vernacular languages are disappearing among native speakers. Citing concern, the politician urged the need to promote vernacular language through music.

Referring to the legendary singer Methaneilie Jütakhrie who is renowned in Nagaland for his vernacular music, Keditsu challenged the young musicians to also make a mark in the music industry,

He also advised the gathering to support the musicians in promoting Tenyidie through their music. Tenyidie is a standard Naga language with one of the largest groups of speakers.

The ceremony began with a prayer by Associate pastor CRC Dihoma Diethometuo Lhoungu and was chaired by Seyietuo Kesitsu. The musical pair performed the title track ahead of the official release of the album.

