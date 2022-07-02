Noney: Three more bodies of Territorial Army personnel were recovered from the debris on Saturday morning, taking the death toll to 24 even as 38 people still remain missing under the landslide debris at the railway construction site in Noney district in Manipur.

Of the total 24 mortal remains recovered, 18 belong to the personnel of the Territorial Army and six are civilians, according to Army officials.

Until Thursday, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians were rescued alive from under the debris while the search for 12 Army personnel and 26 civilians continues unabated by NDRF, SDRF, Army and police personnel on the third day Saturday.

At present, the teams have zeroed down to two different spots for search operations as most bodies have been recovered from these spots. Heavy machinery along with ‘through-wall imaging radars’ are being deployed to expedite operations.

Mortal remains of 14 Army personnel, including 1 JCO and 12 other ranks of Territorial Army personnel were sent to their respective home stations by two IAF aircrafts and an Indian Army helicopter, while one mortal remain was sent to Kangpokpi district by road, after wreath laying by GOC Red Shield Division and IG IGAR (South) at Imphal with full military honours on Saturday morning.

Mortal remains of 11 Gorkha jawans hailing from Darjeeling and Sikkim of the Army will arrive at the Bagdogra Airport on Saturday and accorded a ceremonial departure with a wreath-laying ceremony. Similar befitting honours will be paid at respective home stations as per military tradition.

Credit: EastMojo image All the 22 persons from Assam's Morigaon involved in the accident were working as labourers in the construction of railway lines in Manipur

The unfortunate incident occurred at Tupul Yard Railway Construction Camp in Noney district on Wednesday night.

On Friday, chief minister N Biren Singh visited the site for the second time to oversee the search operations personally. He was accompanied by ministers Govindas Konthoujam, Awangbow Newmai, H Dingo Singh, Khashim Vashum, MP Lorho S Pfoze, chief secretary Rajesh Kumar and officials among others.

