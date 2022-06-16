Guwahati: Assam continued to reel under heavy rain for the third consecutive day with two more deaths reported due to landslides on Wednesday, and the flood situation taking a turn for the worse, officials said.

Two children were crushed to death when a landslide led to a house collapse in Azad Nagar area of Goalpara district, raising the toll due to floods and landslides in Assam this year rose to 44, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The two deceased children were identified as 11-year-old Hussain Ali and eight-year-old Asma Khatoon.

In Guwahati, three persons suffered injuries in Noonmati area as multiple landslides were reported across the city during the day.

In several areas, including Joypur in Kharguli area, Bonda Colony, South Sarania, Amayapur in Geetanagar and 12 Mile, debris pileup led to road blockades.

Work to clear the road leading to Nizarapar, where stands Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s residence, was underway, the officials stated.

Two children were crushed to death when a landslide led to a house collapse in Azad Nagar area of Goalpara district

Torrential rain has also damaged two electric poles near Raj Bhavan here.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

At least 18 districts in the state are still experiencing heavy showers, with inundation of fresh areas reported from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta.

Nearly 75,000 people have been affected by floods in the 18 districts.

Water level in river Brahmaputra and its tributaries are on the rise, while river Manas was flowing above the danger mark in some places.

Life has come to a standstill in Guwahati due to continued waterlogging in most parts for the third consecutive day with areas such as Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagae, Zoo Road, Six Mile, Noonmati, Bhootnath, Maligaon figuring among the worst-affected.

The administration has urged people not to venture out of their homes unless necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Deputy commissioners in Lower Assam districts have also issued directives to educational institutions to suspend classes till Saturday as the Regional Meteorological Centre’s warned of ‘heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya’.

The centre has issued ‘red alert’ for Assam and Meghalaya from Tuesday to Thursday and ‘orange alert’ on Friday and Saturday.

District authorities have opened seven camps and nine relief distribution centres for assisting locals. A total of 1,224 people have taken shelter in the relief camps 677 alone in Kamrup Metropolitan

According to the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 13 embankments were breached, 64 roads and a bridge damaged thus far due to heavy rain and flood.

Also read: Assam: Paper mill unions express relief at Rs 500 crore package

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









