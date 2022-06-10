Kohima: The Nagaland Assembly Secretariat Staff Association (NASSA) on Friday announced its decision to indefinitely protest against the appointment of a retired officer as its administrative head.

Following a meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Friday, NASSA secretary Talirenla and JAC secretary Sezoto Theyo said the employee body has affirmed and resolved to adhere to its earlier resolution and that it will strive to fight for the revocation of the appointment order of Dr PJ Antony, a retired officer, to the post of principal secretary in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) Secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

An ultimatum was also served to the Assembly Speaker, demanding the revocation of the appointment order, latest by June 13.

“In the event of the failure to address this ultimatum within the specified period, the JAC had resolved to prevent Dr. P.J. Antony (Retired Officer) from entering the premises of the NLA Secretariat Complex and any undesired situation arising out of forceful entry into the Secretariat premises, Dr. P.J Antony shall be doing so, at his own risk,” the NASSA has warned.

Despite various representations and agitation, the overstay of the retired government officer beyond the date of superannuation, it said, has adversely demotivated the officers and staff of the Assembly secretariat.

The NASSA began its pen down strike on June 3 as part of its first phase of agitation and the protest was intensified two days later as employees wore black badges to show their resentment.

Also read | Naga peace talks, AFSPA: Thousands of Nagas to march in Delhi tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









