The Executive Engineer, Sabroom Division PWD (R&B), Sabroom, South Tripura on behalf of the ‘Governor of Tripura’invites online percentage rate e-tender in single bid system from eligible Central and State public sector undertaking/enterprise and eligible Contractors/ Firms/ Private Ltd. Firm/ Agencies of appropriate Class registered with PWD/ TTAADS/ MES/ CPWD/ Railway/ Government Organization of other State & Central .
