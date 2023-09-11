The Executive Engineer, Belonia Division, PWD (R&B), Belonia, South Tripura invites on behalf of the ‘Governor of Tripura’ percentage rate e-tender from the Central and State public sector undertaking/ enterprise and eligible contractors/Firms/Agencies of appropriate class registered with PWD/TTAADC/MES/CPWD/Railway/Other State PWD up to 3.00 PM on 13-06-2023
