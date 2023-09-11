The Executive Engineer, Ambassa Division, PWD (R&B), Ambassa, Dhalai District on behalf of the ‘Governor of Tripura’invites online percentage rate e-tender in single bid system from eligible Central and State public sector undertaking/enterprise and eligible Contractors/ Firms/ Private Ltd. Firm/ Agencies of appropriate Class registered with PWD/ TTAADS/ MES/ CPWD/ Railway/ Government Organization of other State & Central .

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









