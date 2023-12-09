Fans expressed surprise and disappointment on social media as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developed by Insomniac Games, failed to secure a victory in any of the seven categories it was nominated for at The Game Awards 2023.
Despite its successful launch on October 20 and receiving praise from both critics and fans, Spider-Man 2 faced tough competition in 2023, with titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Alan Wake 2, and Baldur’s Gate 3 vying for awards in various categories.
Ultimately, Spider-Man 2 was unable to clinch victory in Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Best Performance, Innovation in Accessibility, and Best Action/Adventure Game, as well as the Player’s Voice Award.
Some fans took a more understanding stance, acknowledging the fierce competition presented by a multitude of high-quality games released throughout the year as a contributing factor to the outcomes.
In response to the results, Insomniac Games displayed grace, expressing gratitude to fans for the nominations and extending congratulations to the winners. On X/Twitter, the studio stated, “A major thank you to everyone who nominated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in several categories at The Game Awards this year. It’s an honour to have had your support. Congrats to all the winners and nominees. You all deserved it.”
This situation echoes the 2018 awards show, where the first instalment in Insomniac’s Spider-Man series faced a similar fate, being nominated in seven categories but ultimately losing to titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War.
