Fans expressed surprise and disappointment on social media as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developed by Insomniac Games, failed to secure a victory in any of the seven categories it was nominated for at The Game Awards 2023.

While Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was nominated for seven categories at #TheGameAwards, from Game of The Year to Best Action/ Adventure, it didn’t snag a single award. pic.twitter.com/U1nZ1zcGEN — IGN (@IGN) December 8, 2023

Despite its successful launch on October 20 and receiving praise from both critics and fans, Spider-Man 2 faced tough competition in 2023, with titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Alan Wake 2, and Baldur’s Gate 3 vying for awards in various categories.

Ultimately, Spider-Man 2 was unable to clinch victory in Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Best Performance, Innovation in Accessibility, and Best Action/Adventure Game, as well as the Player’s Voice Award.

baldur’s gate 3 winning game of the year over this is crazy ☠️ pic.twitter.com/0MEwG38Aj9 — asc 🦥 (@ascinhiding) December 8, 2023

Spider-Man 2 with every nomination pic.twitter.com/byU0h3MrWS — chi ❀ (@chisdome) December 8, 2023

"how many awards did spider-man 2 win?" pic.twitter.com/3BiNB3tniA — J (@fl4me_on) December 8, 2023

How did Spider-Man 2 not win GOTY when you had shit like this happening pic.twitter.com/Ngrk6Nih3O — 🤓💀 (@forznii) December 8, 2023

Some fans took a more understanding stance, acknowledging the fierce competition presented by a multitude of high-quality games released throughout the year as a contributing factor to the outcomes.

The biggest reason Spider-Man 2 lost GOTY was because it’s was a PS5 exclusive when not everybody got a PS5.



Baldur’s Gate 3 was on every single platform and had a wider global audience it could depend on.



Spiderman 2 was a phenomenal game but was the vocal minority pic.twitter.com/Th4Mr9VA1X — Mocap (@Mocap4K) December 8, 2023

It was a tough year. Great game, but you are going head to head against games like Baldur's Gate (game of the decade?) — Tech Guy Beau (@TechGuyBeau) December 8, 2023

BG3 fans to Spider-Man 2 fans: pic.twitter.com/3EmvdhrZRq — El Señor De Los Memes (@UltimoLegend) December 9, 2023

Even if we are going cutscene for cutscene it’s still Baldur’s Gate 3 https://t.co/KXjIvlc2FS pic.twitter.com/JxJNCTNdqW — swagmoney (@swagmoneie) December 8, 2023

In response to the results, Insomniac Games displayed grace, expressing gratitude to fans for the nominations and extending congratulations to the winners. On X/Twitter, the studio stated, “A major thank you to everyone who nominated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in several categories at The Game Awards this year. It’s an honour to have had your support. Congrats to all the winners and nominees. You all deserved it.”

A major thank you to everyone who nominated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in several categories at @TheGameAwards this year! It's an honor to have had your support.❤️



Congrats to all the winners and nominees – you all deserve it! #BeGreaterTogether #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/LT4D4sVzlS — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 8, 2023

This situation echoes the 2018 awards show, where the first instalment in Insomniac’s Spider-Man series faced a similar fate, being nominated in seven categories but ultimately losing to titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War.

