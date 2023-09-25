Going to the Moon and other planetary bodies in search of natural resources may alleviate critical shortages on Earth.
Vast amounts of the most vital natural resources we use on Earth exist on nearby planetary bodies, practically untouched by humans.
Water, gases and minerals are on the Moon, as well as comets and asteroids, in large quantities, offering an ambitious option to meet increasing terrestrial demand.
In 1969, rocks were brought back from the Moon and, decades later, two Japanese spacecrafts successfully landed on asteroids and collected dust grains, first in 2005 and again in 2019.
On September 24, a NASA spacecraft — the OSIRIS-REx — will return to Earth with samples from the asteroid Bennu.
Although space mining technology is still in its infancy, governments and private entities are gearing up now for first-mover advantage.
The space mining market is estimated to be worth USD$1.99 billion by 2027 although no space mining operations exist as yet.
But the issues surrounding the industry are complex, starting with the technology and high costs.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Then there are regulations, policies and ethical questions to consider, involving national or private entities’ right to mine, distribute and sell space resources.
There are also environmental considerations involving the Earth-based sectors of the industry.
How will mining in space benefit humanity? Will it descend into a Dodge City-style gold rush with outlaws ruling?
Is the technology ready? What is science and what is fiction?
Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info™.
Also Read | Do we need policy regulations to deal with the advent of AI in education?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- What is space mining?
- Tourist statistics in Mizoram show modest growth in 2022-23
- The fraught history of India and the Khalistan movement
- Arunachal Congress slams China over treatment of Wushu players
- Mizoram: Former ZPM members speak out, allege deception
- I’ve just been diagnosed with cancer, now what?