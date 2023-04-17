Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Elxsi, a technology services provider for the automotive and transportation industry, to jointly work on developing and commercialising state-of-the-art solutions for the electric mobility market.
The collaboration will bring together researchers and experts for advanced research in the fields of Material Science, Digital Twins, and Deep Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques, an IIT Guwahati release said on Monday.
The MoU was recently signed between Prof. Parameswar K Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, and Manoj Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Elxsi.
A key area of work under the collaboration will be the digital analysis of electrical signature data for traction motors which underpins EV mobility across segments including Automotive and Rail.
The solution will provide deep insights for pro-active fault prediction, maintenance schedule formulation, and traceability for design and manufacturing defects.
The collaboration between IIT Guwahati and Tata Elxsi will enable both collaborators to apply their research capabilities to real-world problems, advancing state-of-the-art predictive maintenance, the release said.
Speaking about the collaboration, Prof. Iyer said, “Electric vehicles are being increasingly considered the solution to carbon emissions from the transportation sector and there is an essential need to create more future-ready solutions in the EV automotive and transportation industry”.
The shared knowledge between IIT Guwahati researchers and Tata Elxsi team will help in building a research ecosystem in this field and its commitment to further strengthen the partnership going forward will help in achieving the Government of India’s mission of making our country Atma Nirbhar’, he said.
Tata Elxsi CEO Raghavan added, “This collaboration will bring together the best minds from Tata Elxsi and IIT Guwahati to envisage and develop future-looking solutions for the fast-evolving space of electric mobility.
“The fault analysis solution is an excellent example of how industry-academia collaboration can bring together original thinking and application of the latest digital technologies to solve very specific industry needs from operators, OEMs and system suppliers in the transportation industry.”
