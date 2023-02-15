After Web 1.0 and Web 2.0, the third generation of web technologies is here and though still in its formative stage, promises to decentralize applications, mainstream blockchain usage, machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in unprecedented ways. It may also introduce to us semantic web where data in web pages will be structured and tagged in such a way that computers will be able to read it directly. Web 3.0 may also change forever the way we use websites and interact with the web. Here are five technologically agile and adaptive Indian startups that are already using Web 3.0.

1. ProducerBazaar.com

This clutter-breaking digital platform is India’s very first media and entertainment IP Marketplace for films, web series, and television content in global languages. To put it simply, it is an online space to buy, sell and negotiate movie rights, streamline the film trade and prevent the possibility of copyright violations. The idea is to bring authentication and transparency in a rather disorganised sector hitherto reliant on paperwork, with the help of Blockchain Technology and irreplicable NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Through the introduction of NFTs, ProducerBazaar will ensure each transaction gets digitally recorded onto the blockchain in a transparent and decentralised manner and this will ensure lack of misuse, and reduce the risk of copyright violations. The overarching goal is to create a sustainable creator economy that all stakeholders can benefit from.

2. Huddle01

Huddle01﻿ is a P2P (peer-to-peer), free-to-use, high speed, video calling and communications platform. What sets it apart is that it does not rely on centralised servers, does not track user data and offers Web3-rich features like token gating which is a tool to reward NFT holders with exclusive benefits. It also boasts decentralised storage for recording meetings (on IPFS and Filecoin), decentralised live streaming (on Livepeer), and facilitates seamless video calling while securing online presence and the digital identities of users. It is already being mentioned in the same breath as platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, etc.

3. Zippy Fitness Inc

Zippy is a healthtech platform that leverages the power of the metaverse to make indoor running more interactive and engaging. Users can download the app, connect their phone with either the treadmill or compatible hardware, and run on a virtual track with friends. This way, the sense of isolation and drudgery that accompanies a solitary fitness regime melts away and users find it easier to stick to a routine. At the heart of this technology is the usage of AI, blockchain, gamification, a blend of behavioral and nudge economics and in-depth research and deep wellness expertise.



4. Alter.game

Alter.game describes itself as an “ever altering ecosystem for next gen human evolution” via a Unity engine where players can use custom 3D models as their avatars, buy lands and create experiences using blockchain technologies. This is a full-stack metaverse where users are free to meet people, play games and create NFTs. The creators can also earn cryptocurrency or fiat currencies and there is also an Alter shop where content can be uploaded, bought and sold. The cheeky tagline, “Not suitable for boomers” is enough to indicate that this space is only for the young and adventurous.

5. wowTalkies

wowTalkies is a Chennai-based social platform that engages movie fans, content creators and artists with chat and gaming options and also offers NFT collectables, celebrity stickers and more. As the only engagement platform that claims to bring fans, artists and production houses together as equal stakeholders, wowTalkies uses next generation technology, tech-led utilities and Web 3.0 to aid fan recognition, help fans to collect, personalize, create, rent and lend collectables, help communities to create content and studios to organize events.

