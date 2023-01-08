Five multi-faceted gadgets for a smarter home

Gadgets are increasingly becoming more comprehensive, adaptable, user-friendly, and responsive to consumer demands and advancements in technologies. Here are five multi-faceted gadgets that can make your home smarter and your life easier.

The sleekly designed XGIMI Elfin offers you the brightest and most stunning visuals with 800 ANSI lumens.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Elfin’s HDR10+ and X-VUE 2.0 image engine promises to deliver a brighter and clearer image. The projector’s throw ratio of 1.2:1 lets you set up the device in any place of your choice. You can also enjoy a theatre-like movie experience and watch 3D movies with uncompromised pictures and sound quality. Its intelligent obstacle avoidance, intelligent screen alignment, auto keystone correction, and autofocus let you watch your favorite shows in a hassle-free manner. The blurring of motion images should not be a concern with Elfin’s 60 Hz Motion Compensation (MEMC) and super-low latency. Elfin also guarantees cinematic surround and high-quality sound with its two 3W built-in Harman Kardon speakers. It is also integrated with Android TV 10 and Google Play Store and has access to more than 5000 apps.

This camera has a fast hybrid AF (Automatic Focus) system, with which you can achieve autofocus and capture moving subjects in just 0.05 seconds.

You can also capture sharp images while shooting 4K movies, using the fast hybrid AF system and wide autofocus coverage. The camera lets you shoot continuously up to 24 fps (frames per second) with AF/ Automatic Exposure (AE) tracking precision, up to 233 shots. While shooting pets, you can deactivate the sound and use an electronic shutter, so that you can silently capture their images, without disturbing them. The enhanced image processing capacity of the camera lets you capture high-resolution images of over 20 Megapixels (MP) as quickly as 24fps. The 180˚ tiltable LCD Screen also enables you to take perfect selfies!

Withings Aura sleep-tracking system

Sleepless nights should no longer bother you with Withings Aura Sleep System.

It has customized light and sound effects that help you fall asleep and wake you up on time. It has multicolored LED lighting, a high-quality speaker system, and built-in wake programs and you can connect to over 10,000 digital radio stations including Spotify. The sleep system can detect light sleep, deep sleep, and REM, by measuring your heart rate, breathing and movement. The Aura sleeping system also monitors any disturbances that will affect your sleep pattern. It also tracks sleep through the pneumatic under-mattress sensor pad. This also helps you to track your sleep via your smartphone.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

EPICKA universal travel adapter

Enjoy a hassle-free and convenient traveling experience with the compact and lightweight EPICKA universal travel adapter.

It covers plugs from more than 150 countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and the European Union. You can swap the plugs as per your requirements. You can charge six devices simultaneously with 4 USB ports, 1 USB type C, and 1 AC Socket. The device also comes with a safety shield including an 8A overload dual fuse, safety shutters, and a plug lock system. These adaptors also work as portable chargers and can be used for charging gadgets like hair dryers, headphones, MP3 players, digital cameras, mobile phones, and travel speakers.

Apple Watch SE

This eco-friendly watch is your perfect physical and mental wellness buddy!

Apple Watch SE comes with powerful sensors and innovative safety features and its retina display is 30% bigger than series 3. It also has a dual-core processor for delivering enhanced performance. It reduces carbon emissions by over 80% and is made with 100% aluminum. The watch is also water resistant and helps you track splits and sets in the pool. The dust-resistant watch also has a crash-detection feature for your safety. The heart rate app in the watch monitors your heart rate and the mindfulness app helps to reduce your daily stress leading you through calming breaths. It also helps you to track your sleep and the noise app is useful for managing sound levels around you.

Also Read | IIT-Guwahati’s aeromodelling club develops multi-utility drones

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









