AIC-SMUTBI celebrates National Startup Day

The Atal Incubation Centre Sikkim Manipal University Technology Business Incubation (AIC-SMUTBI) celebrated National Startup Day on January 16, aiming to foster and promote entrepreneurship and innovation among students and startups. The event attracted a diverse audience comprising entrepreneurs, students, professors, and industry experts, converging for discussions and activities focused on the entrepreneurial landscape.

Commencing with a warm welcome and insightful introduction by Sushmita Prasad, Operations and Accounts Manager of AIC-SMUTBI, the event highlighted the incubator’s role and emphasised the significance of National Startup Day. Dr. Bikash Sharma, HOD of the ECE department and Head of the E-Cell at Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology, addressed the challenges faced by academia in supporting startup initiatives.

A pivotal moment in the event was a fireside chat moderated by Lakshyaa Gurung, Assistant Incubation Manager. Entrepreneurs shared their experiences and insights into the dynamic startup ecosystem, followed by an engaging Idea Exposition where entrepreneurship students presented their innovative ideas.

Post-panel discussions, attendees actively participated in interactive activities, including quizzes, trivia, and case studies facilitated by Sonam Wangdi Bhutia, Assistant Program Manager. The event concluded with Smriti Pradhan, Associate Incubation Manager, expressing gratitude to the participants.

AIC-SMUTBI, functioning as a technology business incubator, plays a crucial role in supporting startups in the Northeast region of India. Supported by AIM, NITI Aayog, the incubator actively promotes and nurtures entrepreneurship and innovation. Recent recognition by the National Startup Advisory Council and collaborations with esteemed organisations underscore the incubator’s commitment to fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem.

