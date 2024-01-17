AIC-SMUTBI celebrates National Startup Day

The Atal Incubation Centre Sikkim Manipal University Technology Business Incubation (AIC-SMUTBI) celebrated National Startup Day on January 16, aiming to foster and promote entrepreneurship and innovation among students and startups. The event attracted a diverse audience comprising entrepreneurs, students, professors, and industry experts, converging for discussions and activities focused on the entrepreneurial landscape.
Commencing with a warm welcome and insightful introduction by Sushmita Prasad, Operations and Accounts Manager of AIC-SMUTBI, the event highlighted the incubator’s role and emphasised the significance of National Startup Day. Dr. Bikash Sharma, HOD of the ECE department and Head of the E-Cell at Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology, addressed the challenges faced by academia in supporting startup initiatives.
A pivotal moment in the event was a fireside chat moderated by Lakshyaa Gurung, Assistant Incubation Manager. Entrepreneurs shared their experiences and insights into the dynamic startup ecosystem, followed by an engaging Idea Exposition where entrepreneurship students presented their innovative ideas.
Post-panel discussions, attendees actively participated in interactive activities, including quizzes, trivia, and case studies facilitated by Sonam Wangdi Bhutia, Assistant Program Manager. The event concluded with Smriti Pradhan, Associate Incubation Manager, expressing gratitude to the participants.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
AIC-SMUTBI, functioning as a technology business incubator, plays a crucial role in supporting startups in the Northeast region of India. Supported by AIM, NITI Aayog, the incubator actively promotes and nurtures entrepreneurship and innovation. Recent recognition by the National Startup Advisory Council and collaborations with esteemed organisations underscore the incubator’s commitment to fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem.
Also Read | Sikkim: Limboo Tamang seat reservation can happen before election, says Committee
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- AIC-SMUTBI celebrates National Startup Day
- Manipur: CBI files chargesheet against 5 people in Imphal arms looting case
- Tripura Governor bats for proper rehabilitation of Indians living ahead of fencing
- Manipur: 1 security personnel killed, 2 injured in fresh gunfight at Moreh
- Arunachal govt approves pay hike for Anganwadi workers
- National School Band contest on January 21-22