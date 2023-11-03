Guwahati: Entrepreneurs from the Northeast on Thursday shared their journey, the challenges they faced, and their concerns in developing an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.
They spoke at the release of a coffee table book on ’75 Young Entrepreneurs of the Northeast’ compiled by the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis at IIM Shillong.
The book is a compilation of inspiring stories and documents the journey of 75 successful entrepreneurs from Northeast India who are under 40.
The coffee table book is an attempt to recognise and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of Northeast India. It is conceptualised to honour the dedicated efforts and commitment of the region’s younger entrepreneurs on the occasion of 75 years of glorious Independence.
The book talks about some of the fascinating and inspiring stories of young men and women from the NER who have demonstrated extraordinary effort and skill in transforming their business ideas into reality.
The Dr. Kalam Centre has taken this initiative to recognise the business prowess of the youth with the aim of further supporting them in scaling their businesses through management intervention, handholding, mentoring, and various forms of support that IIM Shillong could provide.
The event was attended by senior officials of MDoNER and IIM Shillong, including Atul Kulkarni, Member of the Board of Governors at IIM Shillong, Prof D. P. Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong, and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Ningombam, Centre Coordinator of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
During the release event, a few entrepreneurs who have made a place in this collection also shared their journey, the challenges they faced, and their concerns in developing an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.
The event was attended by Dasumarlin Majaw of Smoky Falls Tribe Coffee in Meghalaya, Tage Rita of Naara Aaba in Arunachal Pradesh, Bhaskar Bhuyan of Digibility in Assam, Pallav Gogoi of Bhaskar Homestay in Assam, Bijiyashanti Tongbram of Sanajing Sana Thambal in Manipur, and Pranay Kumar of The Chakras Farm Pvt. Ltd. in Sikkim.
Also Read | How a man from rural Assam weaved success with yarn
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram to seal borders after campaign period till poll day: CS
- New book shares inspiring stories of entrepreneurs from the northeast
- Mizoram: Congress suggests secret alliance between BJP and ZPM
- Nagaland: Chef Rovi releases new edition of ‘Naga Cuisine’ book
- 4 Arunachal karatekas selected for Asian Karate Championship
- Mizoram: ZPM ‘strongly against’ post-poll alliance with BJP