Guwahati: Entrepreneurs from the Northeast on Thursday shared their journey, the challenges they faced, and their concerns in developing an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

They spoke at the release of a coffee table book on ’75 Young Entrepreneurs of the Northeast’ compiled by the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis at IIM Shillong.

The book is a compilation of inspiring stories and documents the journey of 75 successful entrepreneurs from Northeast India who are under 40.

The coffee table book is an attempt to recognise and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of Northeast India. It is conceptualised to honour the dedicated efforts and commitment of the region’s younger entrepreneurs on the occasion of 75 years of glorious Independence.

The book talks about some of the fascinating and inspiring stories of young men and women from the NER who have demonstrated extraordinary effort and skill in transforming their business ideas into reality.

The Dr. Kalam Centre has taken this initiative to recognise the business prowess of the youth with the aim of further supporting them in scaling their businesses through management intervention, handholding, mentoring, and various forms of support that IIM Shillong could provide.

The event was attended by senior officials of MDoNER and IIM Shillong, including Atul Kulkarni, Member of the Board of Governors at IIM Shillong, Prof D. P. Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong, and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Ningombam, Centre Coordinator of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis.

During the release event, a few entrepreneurs who have made a place in this collection also shared their journey, the challenges they faced, and their concerns in developing an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

The event was attended by Dasumarlin Majaw of Smoky Falls Tribe Coffee in Meghalaya, Tage Rita of Naara Aaba in Arunachal Pradesh, Bhaskar Bhuyan of Digibility in Assam, Pallav Gogoi of Bhaskar Homestay in Assam, Bijiyashanti Tongbram of Sanajing Sana Thambal in Manipur, and Pranay Kumar of The Chakras Farm Pvt. Ltd. in Sikkim.

