Rohan Bopanna makes history as oldest Grand Slam Champion

43-year-old Rohan Bopanna made history on Saturday by becoming the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in men’s doubles.

Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden defeated the unseeded Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (7/0), 7-5 in the final at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The victory is a testament to Bopanna’s strength and endurance, as he has been competing at the highest level for over two decades.

Bopanna is the third Indian male player to win a Grand Slam title in men’s doubles, joining Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi in the history books.

Paes and Bhupathi are the only other two Indian players to have won Major titles in men’s tennis, and Bopanna’s achievement adds to the country’s rich tennis legacy.

