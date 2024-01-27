Rohan Bopanna makes history as oldest Grand Slam Champion

43-year-old Rohan Bopanna made history on Saturday by becoming the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in men’s doubles.
Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden defeated the unseeded Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (7/0), 7-5 in the final at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.
The victory is a testament to Bopanna’s strength and endurance, as he has been competing at the highest level for over two decades.
Bopanna is the third Indian male player to win a Grand Slam title in men’s doubles, joining Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi in the history books.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Paes and Bhupathi are the only other two Indian players to have won Major titles in men’s tennis, and Bopanna’s achievement adds to the country’s rich tennis legacy.
Also Read | NorthEast United FC parts ways with Pragyan Gogoi
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Woman allegedly tortured, murdered by in-laws
- Renowned actor Sreela Majumdar passes away at 65
- Rohan Bopanna makes history as oldest Grand Slam Champion
- Arunachal: Police apprehend constable, accomplices in sexual assault case of minors
- ‘Neru’: A routine courtroom drama elevated into an impactful tale
- Two rhinos killed in a day: Are poachers returning to Kaziranga?