NorthEast United FC parts ways with Pragyan Gogoi

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), on Friday, released a statement on social media announcing the departures of three players, including Pragyan Gogoi. The club expressed gratitude for his contributions to the team and wished him all the success in his future endeavours.

Gogoi, a 25-year-old Assam native, joined the Highlanders in 2020. He began his career with the youth side of Shillong Lajong and then moved to the Kerala Blasters’ U-18 side. He got promoted to the team’s reserve side, where he played 13 matches and scored three goals. He also served as the team’s captain.

#NEUFC and Pragyan Gogoi have mutually agreed to part ways. Wishing him all the good luck for his upcoming endeavours. 🙌#StrongerAsOne #8States1United pic.twitter.com/zWMG5jBmTX — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 26, 2024

In 2020, Gogoi joined NEUFC with a three-year deal. He debuted for the team in a 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC, replacing Federico Gallego. During his time with the Highlanders, Gogoi was the captain and played 43 matches across all competitions. He has also provided two assists. The 25-year-old has played six matches in the ISL and four games in the Durand Cup this season. He is well known for his physicality and versatility in various positions, such as defensive midfield or left midfielder.

NEUFC is currently in the top six of the ISL with 12 points. The team will resume action in the New Year with an away match against Jamshedpur FC.

