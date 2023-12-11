Assam girl wins national Table Tennis competition

Silchar: Scripting history, Divija Paul from Silchar emerged as the champion in the girls’ Under-11 category at the National Ranking Table Tennis Competition in Panchkula, Haryana, on Saturday. Competing for Assam, Divija achieved a historic win in the final, making her mark in the national rankings.
She defeated India’s No. 2 in the quarterfinal and the top seed in the semifinal to advance to the final.
This is also the first time a paddler from Barak Valley secured a place in the National Ranking Final.
Following the victory, wishes poured in for Divija from across the state and the Northeast as she solidified her position as the best paddler in the region.
Divija was 1-2 down in the final as Shayana displayed her prowess. However, Divija turned the tables against the Delhi paddler to win the last two games and the match. Divija defeated Delhi’s Shanaya Tyagi 3-0, demonstrating her exceptional skills and determination.
Before this, in the quarterfinals, she defeated West Bengal’s Debangshi Chakraborty 3-1. Divija’s semifinal victory included a 3-1 win against Titas Chakraborty from West Bengal in the women’s Under-11 category.
The former president of Silchar District Sports Association, Babul Hore, and former secretary, Bijendra Prasad Singh, extended their congratulations for Divija Paul’s accomplishment. Silchar DSA Table Tennis Academy also congratulated her, expressing, “Divija started her table tennis journey from this academy at the age of 6 years, and due to her hard work and diligence, she has been able to achieve success.”
