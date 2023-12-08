WB paddlers dominate Day 2 of Uni TT tournament in Guwahati

Guwahati: The East Zone Inter-University Table Tennis (Women) Tournament 2023-24, under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), kicked off on December 7 at Royal Global University, Guwahati. 20 universities are participating in the tournament, which runs from December 7-10.

On the second day of the tournament, in the league stage, Adamas University defeated Jadavpur University in an intense competition, showcasing their passion for the game.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In the second match of the day, the paddlers of the University of Calcutta played outstandingly well to win their match against L N Mithila University. Jadavpur University was defeated in their second successive league match by L N Mithila University. Meanwhile, Adamas University won their second successive league match against the University of Calcutta.

The participating universities in the tournament this year are Dhanamanjuri University, Mizoram University, Adamas University, the University of North Bengal, Sikkim University, the University of Burdwan, West Bengal CSVTU Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, Ranchi University, Ranchi, Visva-Bharati, West Bengal, Shaheed Mahendra Karma University, Bastar, Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata, Mahatma Gandhi University, Varanasi, Hem Chand Yadav University, Atal Bihari Vajpayee University, Bilaspur, Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University, Chhattisgarh, Manipur University, Ramadevi University, Patli Putra University, West Bengal, Jadavpur University, LN Mithila University, Bihar.

Also Read | Nagaland’s Keneilelie Sorünuo wins Silver in National Bodybuilding C’ship

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









