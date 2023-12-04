Arunachal karatekas triumph at 7th South Asian C’ship

Itanagar: Athletes from Arunachal Pradesh secured top honours at the 7th South Asian Karate Championship which came to an end in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday.
The state’s contingent delivered an outstanding performance bagging three gold and one bronze medal in various categories.
Displaying exceptional prowess, where Pala Dodum clinched the gold medal in the 67 kg kumite event, state’s emerging star Lipin Ete showcased her mastery in kata, securing a gold medal in the junior category with a flawless individual performance.
The third gold was won by Khyoda Talik in the junior individual kata category.
Meanwhile, in a closely contested 45 kg cadet category, Machi Liyak demonstrated resilience and earned a bronze medal in the individual kumite event.
The Arunachal Pradesh Karate Association (APAKA) has credited the team’s success to the mentorship of coach, Dr Marli Ete, whose “strategic guidance played a crucial role in shaping the athletes’ stellar performances.”
The association’s president Yarda Niki and general secretary John Bagang have extended their heartfelt congratulations to all the players for their remarkable accomplishments.
