Indian women's cricket team wins gold at Asian Games

Guwahati: Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur on Monday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for achieving a historic milestone by clinching their first-ever gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Taking to social media platform X (previously Twitter), Thakur congratulated the #WomenInBlue for their remarkable debut at the event, commending their extraordinary performance and resilience.
The victorious team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, aimed for success in the Asian Games following their silver medal win at the Commonwealth Games last year.
Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated the women’s team on X.
What a remarkable achievement by our Women’s Cricket Team! Winning gold🥇at the Asian Games is an extraordinary feat. Continue to soar to greater heights! 🇮🇳 #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/2Jv2xLaOZ5— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 25, 2023
The triumphant squad includes young talents like Titas Sadhu and Kanika Ahuja, alongside seasoned players like Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Minnu Mani. Richa Ghosh returned as wicket keeper. The victory marks a glorious moment in Indian cricket history.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also Read | Arunachal Congress slams China over treatment of Wushu players
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Indian women’s cricket team wins gold at Asian Games
- BJP elects Rikman Momin as Meghalaya state president
- Unveiling the splendours of creative expression: Ziro Literary Festival 2023 beckons
- 88-year-old hero from Mizoram’s Lawngtlai District receives Jeevan Raksha Padak
- Assam-origin entrepreneur launches tea brand with traceable chip packaging
- Mizoram: Ex-chairman of Chakma council convicted of corruption