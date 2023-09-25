Indian women's cricket team wins gold at Asian Games

Guwahati: Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur on Monday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for achieving a historic milestone by clinching their first-ever gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Taking to social media platform X (previously Twitter), Thakur congratulated the #WomenInBlue for their remarkable debut at the event, commending their extraordinary performance and resilience.

The victorious team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, aimed for success in the Asian Games following their silver medal win at the Commonwealth Games last year.

Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated the women’s team on X.

What a remarkable achievement by our Women’s Cricket Team! Winning gold🥇at the Asian Games is an extraordinary feat. Continue to soar to greater heights! 🇮🇳 #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/2Jv2xLaOZ5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 25, 2023

The triumphant squad includes young talents like Titas Sadhu and Kanika Ahuja, alongside seasoned players like Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Minnu Mani. Richa Ghosh returned as wicket keeper. The victory marks a glorious moment in Indian cricket history.

