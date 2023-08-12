Mizo footballer guides Mohammedan Sporting to first win in Durand Cup

Kolkata: David Lalhlansanga struck one and assisted in another as Mohammedan Sporting defeated Indian Navy 2-1 to notch up their first win in the Durand Cup, here on Friday.
David struck one in the 50th minute then turned the provider for his Mizoram statemate Lalremsanga Fanai to double the lead in the 69th minute.
Indian Navy brought one back in the 90+7th minute when PM Britto scored a consolation from the spot for the Indian Navy.
The Kolkata outfit now have three points from two matches to behind leaders Mumbai City FC (6). Indian Navy are yet to open their account.
Both teams remained goalless in the first 45 minutes.
David had the first chance of the match in the 10th minute when he needed a tap over the keeper but missed the target by a whisker.
Another brilliant ball from Uzbek Mirjalol Kasimov a few minutes later, saw Bikash Singh through with the Navy defence at his mercy, but a heavy second touch denied him a crack at goal.
In the 23rd minute, David’s ill-directed shot landed on the roof of the Navy net.
The Navy men had their best chance of the half, when Inayath saw Mohammedan keeper Jongte off his line and tried to lob him from just outside, but he too missed the target.
The Black and White were unlucky when Argentine forward Alexis Gomez’s free-kick hit the cross bar.
David finally found his mark just five minutes into the second-half, after Bikash Singh made a penetrating diagonal run in and released the striker inside the box.
David turned his marker Sagayaraj and placed the ball away from Vishnu and neatly into the back of the net.
The Mizo then turned provider to his state and club mate Lalremsanga Fanai 20 minutes later.
Alexis found David with a searching ball just outside the Navy box, who then turned, took a touch and released Remsanga inside the box.
Navjot was the defender to be fended off this time and Remsanga toe-poked it past Vishnu, as the ball hit the right upright and went in.
