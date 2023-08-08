69th All India Railway Table Tennis Championship kicks off

Guwahati: The 69th edition of the All India Railway Table Tennis Championship (Men & Women), organised by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), started on Monday. It is being held at the NFR‘s Indoor Stadium in Maligaon, Guwahati.
The Chief Guest for the opening ceremony was Sandeep Sharma, President of the NFR Sports Association (NFRSA). In the presence of key NFRSA officials Sharma hoisted the Tournament Flag, symbolising the commencement of the championship. Addressing the gathering, he expressed his enthusiasm for the tournament.
The championship, spanning 5 days, will culminate on August 11, 2023.
During the event, the General Secretary of NFRSA extended a warm welcome to all participating players and officials.
A total of 14 teams hailing from different Zonal Railways of the Indian Railways conglomerate are set to compete in this championship. Among these, 12 men’s teams and 7 women’s teams comprising a total of 160 players, coaches, officials, referees, and Railway Sports Promotion Board Observers will take part in the championship.
By organising high-profile tournaments, the NFR aims to facilitate the comprehensive development of young talents, NFR officials stated.
