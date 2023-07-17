Assam: Ex-India volleyball player bats for innovation to woo corporate sponsorship

Guwahati: Former India volleyball captain Abhijit Bhattacharya advocated for innovation in sports events to draw the attention of the corporate sector for sponsorships.
Delivering the seventh edition of Pulin Das Memorial Lecture 2023 held at Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture here on Sunday, Bhattacharya cited the example of the prestigious Bordoloi Trophy Football Tournament, saying that if marketed properly in an innovative way, the corporate sector will come forward to sponsor the tournament.
“We have products but we need to be innovative and think out of the box to push it to the next level,” he said.
In this context, Bhattacharya mentioned his revolutionary idea of Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL), which is spread across Assam with the support of a lot of individuals from across the world.
He also said that the success of the BVL has also drawn the attention of the world volleyball body, which was taking initiatives to support the league.
The memorial lecture was hosted by Assam Sports Journalists Association (ASJA) in association with Pulin Das Memorial Committee (PDMC). The lecture is held every year on July 16, marking the death anniversary of legendary sports personality and pioneer sports journalist of Assam, Pulin Das.
The subject of this year’s lecture was ‘Sports, Sportspersons and Sponsorship’.
Speaking further on the topic, Bhattacharya said that along with development and creation of stadiums and other sports infrastructure, the focus should also be on their sustainability, productivity and grooming sportspersons properly from a tender age.
He said the focus should be on quality grooming through competent coaches and support staff to take every sport to the next level.
“And, when there are achievements in sports, corporate houses as well as the government run after it to sponsor,” Bhattacharya added.
Earlier, ASJA president Subodh Malla Barua delivered the welcome speech in the event that was anchored by Sushim Ghosh.
Pulin Das Memorial Committee secretary Kalyan Kumar Das also spoke on the occasion and remembered the legacy of Pulin Das.
ASJA’s founder president Balendra Mohan Chakravarty also spoke about the invaluable contributions of Pulin Das to sports journalism in Assam.
Besides, a host of prominent sports organisers were present on the occasion. Retired bureaucrat Swapnanil Baruah, Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) president Paresh Chandra Das, former GSA presidents Pulak Goswami and Munin Nobis, Nayan Prasad and former shuttler Pradip Chaliha were among others felicitated by the ASJA on the occasion.
In the earlier editions, noted sports personalities, including former India hockey captain Dilip Tirkey; former India badminton captain Sanjay Sharma; former AIFF vice president and founder of Shillong Lajong Football Club Larsing Ming Sawyan; former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) Mukundakam Sharma besides veteran sports journalists Lokendra Pratap Sahi and Jaydeep Basu had delivered the lecture over the past few years.
