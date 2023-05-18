South African legend Lance Klusener to coach Tripura team

Agartala: Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener, globally recognised for his power batting, is all set to enter into a contract with Tripura Cricket Association for 100 days, Vice President of Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) Timir Chanda said on Thursday.

According to Chanda, Klusener has agreed to share his ideas with the younger teams apart from helping the state Ranji Trophy team hone their cricketing skills.

“We all know about Lance Kulsener and his international cricketer. Later, in his life, he coached several teams and now he has expressed his interest to work with Tripura Cricket Association,” said Chanda.

He said the TCA had issued an advertisement on its official website inviting applications for coaches having national and international sporting backgrounds.

“Among the several responses it generated, Lance Klusener was one. The modalities are being fixed for the contract. If things play out in the right direction, he will join TCA for 100 days. We are very grateful to him that he has expressed his willingness to share his ideas with the younger state teams as well,” Chanda added.

The cricketer-turned-sports administrator has also said that for the first time cricket is on the threshold of conducting 500 domestic matches within the state.

“For the first time, the Tripura Cricket Association has set a target of 500 domestic matches within the state. Already 450 matches have been organized, so we can predict that over 500 matches would be organised at the end of this year. Apart from that, we are conducting open selection trials across the state for batsman, bowlers and all-rounders to get raw talent,” Chanda added.

