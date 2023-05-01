PM congratulates Satwik, Chirag on winning Asia Badminton C'ships title

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated star men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to be crowned champions at the Asia Badminton Championships here.

“Proud of @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 for scripting history by becoming the first Indian Men’s Doubles pair to win the Badminton Asia Championships Title,” Modi said in a tweet.

“Congratulations to them and wishing them the very best for their future endeavours,” he said.

Rankireddy and Shetty on Sunday broke a 58-year-old drought, becoming the first Indians after Dinesh Khanna to be crowned champions at the Asia Badminton Championships in Dubai.

The 2022 World Championships bronze medallists scripted a sensational comeback after an opening game reversal to edge past the Malaysian combination of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 in a nail-biting final to accomplish a magnificent victory in the continental championship.

