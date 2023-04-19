Assam girls Jintimani, Uma to attend U-23 high-performance camp

Guwahati: Assam cricketers Jintimani Kalita and Uma Chetry have been shortlisted to attend the high-performance camp (Under-23) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The selection was made by the All India Women’s Selection Committee. The camp will take place from May 15 to June 8.

“Congratulations to Jintimani Kalita and Uma Chetry for being selected by the All India Women’s Selection Committee to attend the High-Performance Camp (Under-23) at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore,” read a tweet from Assam Cricket Association (ACA).

The ACA further said that this is a huge opportunity for these young players to develop their skills and learn from experienced coaches alongside other talented cricketers from across the country.

“We wish them all the best and look forward to seeing them return with newfound knowledge and skills,” the state cricket association said in another tweet.

Jintimani, the fast bowling all-rounder who missed out on a berth in the U19 World Cup, recently featured in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) for the Mumbai Indians franchise that purchased the Assamese cricketer at her base price of Rs 10 lakh in the at the WPL auction in February.

The 19-year-old played all 10 matches for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit and picked a wicket while scoring five runs. The Mumbai Indians went on to win the tournament’s inaugural edition after registering a seven-wicket victory over the Delhi Capitals in the summit clash held at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

Uma, who had an identical base price, however, went unsold at the auction.

