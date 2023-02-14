Aizawl: RoundGlass Punjab got back on level terms with leaders Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League points table after they defeated Aizawl FC 1-0 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Monday.
Chencho Gyeltshen’s solo run in the 53rd minute, which resulted in the only goal of the match, was enough for RoundGlass Punjab to hand Aizawl FC their second defeat at home.
With the win, Punjab have 37 points, the same as leaders Sreenidhi Deccan, who are currently in first place due to their better goal difference.
In another match of the day played in Mumbai, Sudeva Delhi beat Kenkre FC 3-1.
Seilenthang Lotjem (67th and 77th minutes) scored a brace for Sudeva after Lalbiakliana had given the Delhi side the lead in the 56th minute.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Samandar Ochilov scored the lone goal for Kenkre in the 74th minute.
The win took Sudeva Delhi to nine points from 16 matches, while Kenkre’s hopes of moving out of the relegation zone took a big hit as they remained on 14 points after 17 games.
Also Read | Assam: Capt Jintu Gogoi Memorial Football event starts Feb 15
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Chencho goal gives RoundGlass Punjab crucial 1-0 win vs Aizawl
- Meghalaya Covid expense 8 times higher than Manipur: Cong
- How India’s mega port threatens survival of the largest turtles on Earth
- Meghalaya: Mawrie says BJP not against Valentine’s Day celebrations
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 14 February, 2023
- Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives