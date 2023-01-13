La Liga: Fixtures, predictions and where to watch

With Barcelona on top of the table followed by Real Madrid, the La Liga matches this week will provide a chance for the other teams to move forward as both these football giants aren’t playing this week. Atletico Madrid has a chance to climb to the top four as they face Almeria who are placed 14th on the table.

Here is the full schedule of the La Liga matches this week.

La Liga fixtures this week

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal: January 14, 1.30 AM (IST)

Valladolid vs Rayo Vallenco: January 14, 6.30 PM (IST)

Girona vs Sevilla: January 14, 8.45 PM (IST)

Osasuna vs Mallorca: January 14, 11 PM (IST)

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club: January 15, 1.30 AM (IST)

Getafe vs Espanyol: January 15, 6.30 PM (IST)

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid: January 15, 8.45 PM (IST)

Betting Prediction for the La Liga matches this week

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal: 8/11

Valladolid vs Rayo Vallenco: 9/4

Girona vs Sevilla: 1/11

Osasuna vs Mallorca: 22/5

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club: 9/13

Getafe vs Espanyol: 7/10

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid: 9/10

Where can you watch La Liga matches

You can catch all the La Liga matches on the Sports18 TV channel in India. If you want to stream these matches you can do it on JioTV and Voot.

