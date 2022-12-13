FIFA World Cup 2022: Semi-final match on Wednesday, December 14

Guwahati: After some major upsets and nail-biting finishes, the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an end on Saturday. Out of the eight teams, only four teams qualified for the semi-finals, which will start from December 14.

The first semi-final between Argentina and Croatia will be played on December 14 at the Lusail Stadium. Argentina is considered to be one of the favourites to lift the trophy but the team may face a huge roadblock in the semi-final in the form of Croatia, who proved too much for the other title contenders, including Brazil.

Both teams have qualified for the semi-finals after beating their opponents in penalties. While Argentina is looking for their first World Cup title since Diego Maradona’s 1986 team, the Croats will be looking to fulfill their dream of lifting the trophy for the first time.

FIFA World Cup: Semi-final match on 14

Argentina vs Croatia: 12:30 AM (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where to watch

All the matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. If you want to live stream the matches, you can do it on the Jio Cinema App.

