Guwahati: After a nail-biting Round of 16, the quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin on Friday, 9 December. Football fans from around the world will closely follow the quarter-finals as two football giants are scheduled to take the football field.

The first quarter-final match of the World Cup will be played between Brazil and Croatia. Both sides reached to the quarterfinal after pulling off contrasting wins over Asian opponents. While Brazil had an easy win against South Korea in the Round of 16, Croatia qualified for the final eight after a nervy penalty shootout win over Japan.

In the second quarter-final of the day, Argentina led by superstar Lionel Messi will lock horns with the Netherlands. It is going to be an exciting quarter-final match that the fans will be eagerly waiting for.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Quarter-final matches today

Brazil vs Croatia: 8.30 PM (IST)

Argentina vs Netherlands: 12.30 PM (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where to watch

All the matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. If you want to live stream the matches, you can do it on the Jio Cinema App.

